American Research & Management Co. Reduces Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $317.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.29.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.82.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

