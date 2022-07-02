American Research & Management Co. Takes $80,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.43.

Shell stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $198.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Shell’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

