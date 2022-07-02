Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ARREF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $174.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.98.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.0234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

