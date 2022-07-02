Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $24,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $237.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $231.54 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.34.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

