Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

