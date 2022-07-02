Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 235.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTXAF opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Get Ampol alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ampol in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.