Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading 4.6% Higher

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $19.02. 1,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 798,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

