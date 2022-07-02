Analysts’ Downgrades for July 2nd (AIG, BDX, CAT, FTNT, HMY, HTA, IDCC, NC, NTCT, NTUS)

Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, July 2nd:
American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
