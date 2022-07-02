Analysts’ Downgrades for July 2nd (AIG, BDX, CAT, FTNT, HMY, HTA, IDCC, NC, NTCT, NTUS)

Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, July 2nd:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get American International Group Inc alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.