Analysts Set FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Price Target at $7.33

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.27 to $5.33 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
NYSE:FINV opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.95. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18.
FinVolution Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects unserved individual borrowers with financial institutions and investors. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FinVolution Group (FINV)
