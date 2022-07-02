Analysts Set FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Price Target at $7.33

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.27 to $5.33 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

NYSE:FINV opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.95. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,989,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 132.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 624,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 373,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 63.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 814,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 314,852 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 338.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 273,820 shares during the period.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects unserved individual borrowers with financial institutions and investors. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

