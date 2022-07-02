Analysts Set John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) PT at $288.00

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDGJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.50) to GBX 306 ($3.75) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.31) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays upgraded John Wood Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.