Analyzing Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) & Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Omega Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -26.88% -25.33% Omega Therapeutics N/A -58.81% -36.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Protara Therapeutics and Omega Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Omega Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Protara Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,049.07%. Omega Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 430.30%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Omega Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Omega Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.25 million ($3.97) -0.81 Omega Therapeutics $140,000.00 1,240.63 -$68.28 million ($4.79) -0.76

Protara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Omega Therapeutics. Protara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Omega Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Omega Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. It is also developing OTX-2002 to down-regulate c-Myc, an oncogene. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

