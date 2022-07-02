Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $49.33 million and approximately $24.52 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.