Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.55. Approximately 679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 443% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99.

About Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZF)

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

