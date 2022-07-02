Anglo American (LON:AAL) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 3,500 ($42.94) price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 3,900 ($47.85).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,450 ($42.33) to GBX 3,350 ($41.10) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,521.25 ($43.20).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,821.50 ($34.62) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.30). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,489.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,541.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.05.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,035 ($37.23) per share, with a total value of £15,114.30 ($18,542.88).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

