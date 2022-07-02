Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,478.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2022

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,411.67 ($41.86).

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anglo American to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,900 ($47.85) to GBX 3,500 ($42.94) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,450 ($42.33) to GBX 3,350 ($41.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,821.50 ($34.62) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,489.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,541.11. The stock has a market cap of £37.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($28.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.30).

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,035 ($37.23) per share, for a total transaction of £15,114.30 ($18,542.88).

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.