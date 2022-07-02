Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,478.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,411.67 ($41.86).

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anglo American to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,900 ($47.85) to GBX 3,500 ($42.94) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,450 ($42.33) to GBX 3,350 ($41.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,821.50 ($34.62) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,489.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,541.11. The stock has a market cap of £37.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($28.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.30).

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,035 ($37.23) per share, for a total transaction of £15,114.30 ($18,542.88).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

