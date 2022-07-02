Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of NLY opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.47%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,924.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 311,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 296,048 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,187,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 233,946 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

