Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the May 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AITUY opened at $11.12 on Friday. Anritsu has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04.
Anritsu Company Profile (Get Rating)
