Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the May 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AITUY opened at $11.12 on Friday. Anritsu has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04.

Anritsu Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells measurement instruments and systems for various communications applications in Japan and internationally. It operates through Test and Measurement, Products Quality Assurance, and Others segments. The company's test and measurement products include bit error rate tester and sampling oscilloscope; mobile/wireless communications measuring instruments, such as base station analyzers, Bluetooth and WLAN testers, cable and antenna analyzers, channel emulators/fading simulators, conformance test systems, handset one box testers, land mobile radio products, passive intermodulation analyzers, shield boxes/chambers, and signaling testers; optical measuring instruments comprising OTDRs, optical loss test set/light source/optical power meter products, optical spectrum analyzers, video inspection probes, and accessories; RF microwave measuring instruments, such as peripheral equipment, and power meters and sensors; signal generators; and signal/spectrum analyzers, vector network analyzers, and transport and ethernet testing products.

