AnRKey X Market Capitalization Tops $976,667.58 ($ANRX)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2022

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. AnRKey X has a market cap of $976,667.58 and approximately $143,622.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
  • CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00150806 BTC.
  • Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.
  • Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.49 or 0.00688487 BTC.
  • Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00086554 BTC.
  • Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.
  • XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.
  • Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
  • Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016276 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,521,279 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars.

