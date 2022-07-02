ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,052,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 188,968 shares during the quarter. Twitter comprises approximately 2.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.27% of Twitter worth $79,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Twitter by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud bought 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,231 shares of company stock worth $21,390,076. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. StockNews.com raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Argus lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.91.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

