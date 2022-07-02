ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Lowers Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,011 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $188,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,537,000 after purchasing an additional 842,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after acquiring an additional 338,819 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 453,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,252,000 after acquiring an additional 247,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,261,405.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,265,428. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $143.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

