ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Purchases New Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,313,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,147,000. Flowserve accounts for approximately 1.7% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 14.3% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $821.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

Flowserve Profile (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.