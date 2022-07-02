Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.47. 58,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,746,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,932,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,229 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,910,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,372 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth about $21,557,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,508,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,964,000 after acquiring an additional 543,497 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

