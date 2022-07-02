Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.47. 58,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,746,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80.
About Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)
Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
