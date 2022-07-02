ApeCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.35 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $181.28 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.50 or 0.00023404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ApeCoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00149259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00687179 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00083862 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016240 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,531,250 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.