Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.74

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

APEMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Aperam from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Aperam from €57.00 ($60.64) to €55.00 ($58.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aperam from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.4804 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

