Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.77. Appian has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $140.65.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $284,564.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,323,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,070,432.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 799,030 shares of company stock worth $36,961,651 and have sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Appian by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

