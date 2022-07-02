Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Down 44.3% in June

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of APLIF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Appili Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.
