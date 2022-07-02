apricus wealth LLC Acquires 17,775 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.9% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

