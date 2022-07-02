apricus wealth LLC Buys 3,180 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 1.6% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 27.2% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $223.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.72. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.