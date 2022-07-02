apricus wealth LLC Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

apricus wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $175.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.18 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.15.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

