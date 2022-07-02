apricus wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Toyota Motor accounts for 2.4% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

TM stock opened at $155.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $152.39 and a one year high of $213.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.76.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

