apricus wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

apricus wealth LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

