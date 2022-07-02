apricus wealth LLC Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

apricus wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $144.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

