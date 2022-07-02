Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the May 31st total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE AAC remained flat at $$9.83 on Friday. 111,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,654. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Ares Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ares Acquisition by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Acquisition by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.