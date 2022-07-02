Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARKAY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arkema from €101.00 ($107.45) to €103.00 ($109.57) in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $90.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.31. Arkema has a twelve month low of $86.14 and a twelve month high of $152.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities analysts predict that Arkema will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $2.6665 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

