Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $68,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.28.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $196.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.