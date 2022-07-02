Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 4,529 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $60,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $126.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.55 and a 200 day moving average of $132.93. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

