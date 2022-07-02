Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 603,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 224,564 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank comprises 1.4% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $176,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 40.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

SBNY opened at $184.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.64.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBNY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.54.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

