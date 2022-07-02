Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $80.97 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,746 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 1.15% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $80,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 231,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $73.87 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

