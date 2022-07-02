Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244,060 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors accounts for approximately 0.9% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $116,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $137,449,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,874,000 after acquiring an additional 237,529 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,600,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,244,000 after acquiring an additional 124,801 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $9,977,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $9,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $90.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.49. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

