Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 1,071,878 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071,878 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.41% of Equitable worth $48,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth $46,000.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,485,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $785,096.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,533.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,416. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH opened at $26.32 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

