Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 2,235,374 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,235,374 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $43,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 50,034 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 212,275 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,230,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ally Financial by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALLY opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

