Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 291,455 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,455 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.16% of Trane Technologies worth $55,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,883,000 after buying an additional 69,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,209,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

