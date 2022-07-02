ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $238.01

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $238.01 and last traded at $248.00, with a volume of 3479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASMIY. Redburn Partners cut shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ASM International in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.13.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.61). ASM International had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $442.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ASM International NV will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $2.3356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.70%.

About ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

