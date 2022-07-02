Asset Dedication LLC Buys 177,209 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 371,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,209 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

