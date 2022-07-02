Asset Dedication LLC Buys 390 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,325 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after acquiring an additional 298,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $101.18 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

