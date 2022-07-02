Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Cim LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.02. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

