Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.54 and a 200 day moving average of $143.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

