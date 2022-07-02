Asset Dedication LLC Sells 171 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $177.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.92.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.