Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,734 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3,560.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $56.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.948 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.