Asset Dedication LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,591,000 after acquiring an additional 115,215 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $111.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

